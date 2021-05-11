Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.