The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fans of summer will rejoice today...except for the rain that will be around. See if the rain chance and above normal temperatures will continue Thursday as well in our updated forecast.
Off and on rain will be with us throughout the day. Below normal temperatures and breezy conditions as well. How much longer will this gloomy weather last? Find out in our weekend weather update.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degr…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll …
This evening in Munster: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures…