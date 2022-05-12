Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.