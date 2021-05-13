Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pr…
This evening in Munster: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. I…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half a…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The for…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow …