Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

