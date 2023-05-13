Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Munster, IN
