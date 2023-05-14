Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Munster, IN
