Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.