The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
Record breaking temperatures expected once again today, but two cold fronts arriving Saturday and Sunday will cool things down dramatically. Here's everything you need to know to plan your weekend.
With the humidity dropping, Thursday and Friday are looking very warm, but quite nice. When will rain return to the Region? Find out in our latest forecast.
Fans of summer will rejoice today...except for the rain that will be around. See if the rain chance and above normal temperatures will continue Thursday as well in our updated forecast.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
