Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

