Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Munster, IN
Record breaking temperatures expected once again today, but two cold fronts arriving Saturday and Sunday will cool things down dramatically. Here's everything you need to know to plan your weekend.
With the humidity dropping, Thursday and Friday are looking very warm, but quite nice. When will rain return to the Region? Find out in our latest forecast.
Fans of summer will rejoice today...except for the rain that will be around. See if the rain chance and above normal temperatures will continue Thursday as well in our updated forecast.
It will be quite pleasant this afternoon, but with a cold front moving in, cooler temperatures are expected for Tuesday. Rain is already on the horizon as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
