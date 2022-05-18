Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN
