Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers around during the day today but catching a break for Friday night. A cold front arrives Saturday though, so rain will return and stick…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Not a pleasant start to the month of May. Temperatures about 25 degrees below normal, rain likely, windy, and even a chance of snow! Find out …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattere…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…