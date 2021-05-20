The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN
