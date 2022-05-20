Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 11:29 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

