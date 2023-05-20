Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.