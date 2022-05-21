Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until SAT 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.