The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. T…
For the drive home in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Fr…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Scattered …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Th…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…