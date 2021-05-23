 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

