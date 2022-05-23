Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.