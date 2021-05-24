Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 11:46 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Munster, IN
