Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, breezy conditions, and falling temperatures today as a cold front works over us. Find out when the rain chance will begin, when showers …
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will se…