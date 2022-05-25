Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN

It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.