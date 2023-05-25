Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, breezy conditions, and falling temperatures today as a cold front works over us. Find out when the rain chance will begin, when showers …
A cold front will be working over us late this morning and early this afternoon bringing cooler temperatures, especially near Lake Michigan. F…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…