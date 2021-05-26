Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
