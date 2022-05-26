Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe weather threat ends for Northwest Indiana, but more showers and storms expected Wednesday night
The Region is currently rain free. Scattered showers and storms are expected to return after 11 p.m. Wednesday, but no severe storms are anticipated.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Multiple rounds of rain in Northwest Indiana Saturday and Saturday night. Here's the latest timing
Three rounds of showers and storms are expected to work across the Region through Saturday night. See when each round will begin and end and what Sunday is looking like in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Nice Tuesday in the Region, but rain likely for Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms
Enjoy the dry weather today. The chance for rain returns tonight with showers and storms looking likely for Wednesday. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The Region will be dealing with multiple rounds of rain both today and Thursday. A couple of storms today could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
While the greatest severe weather threat is to our west, storms still look likely this evening in NWI. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 deg…
This evening in Munster: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Munster people wi…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…