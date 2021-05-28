 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

