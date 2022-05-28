The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Munster, IN
