It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Munster, IN
