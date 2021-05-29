Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a fai…
For the drive home in Munster: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Munster f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. W…
It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Pla…
This evening in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It s…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster people will see temperatures in th…