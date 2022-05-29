Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.