 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts