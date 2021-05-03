Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN
