Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Munster, IN
