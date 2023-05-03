Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Munster, IN
