Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.