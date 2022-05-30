Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Munster, IN
