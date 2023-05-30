The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.