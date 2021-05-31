Temperatures will be warm Monday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Munster, IN
