Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.