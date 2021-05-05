Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN
