Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.