Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN
