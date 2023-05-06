It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Munster, IN
