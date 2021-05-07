 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts