Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

