Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

