 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts