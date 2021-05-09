Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mp…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The for…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head out…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds …