Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 10:00 PM CDT.