Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.