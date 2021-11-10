Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
This evening in Munster: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. I…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sun…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomo…