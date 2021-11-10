Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.