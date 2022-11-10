Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Munster, IN
