 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts