Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN
