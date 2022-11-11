Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.