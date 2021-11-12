Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.